Status: 04/13/2023 1:37 p.m

Premier League clubs have agreed to stop advertising sports betting on their shirts. Critics consider the measure insufficient.

As confirmed by the Premier League, clubs voted in favor of the proposal to no longer advertise sports betting on the chest of shirts. This means that, for example, jersey sleeves or advertising boards on the edge of the pitch could remain areas for sports betting providers. The newspaper “The Times” reported 18 yes votes among the 20 clubs with two abstentions. The measure will apply from 2026, until then there will be a transition phase.

Currently, eight Premier League clubs have sportsbooks on their shirt chests. None of the top clubs are there, but big names like Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are.

“The measures are not sufficient”

Campaigns repeatedly drew attention to the danger of sports betting, gambling carries a high risk of addiction. “The shirt sponsorship measures are an acknowledgment of the harm caused by gambling advertising,” James Grimes, a recovered gambling addict, told The Guardian.

He founded the organization “Big Step”, which opposes the advertising of sports betting and at the same time criticizes the measures as insufficient. Every gang advertising represents a further danger, also for a relapse of those who have recovered. The step is also considered a measure to prevent legal restrictions, the government recently announced stricter regulation.

The sports betting providers are considered lucrative sponsoring partners. They use the sport specifically as an area and have been paying well for advertising for years – not only in England.