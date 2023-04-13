by blogsicilia.it – ​​17 seconds ago

An expert will have to be expressed on the case of the Palermo teacher Cinzia Pennino who died after an anti-covid vaccine. To nominate him the Gip of the court of Palermo. Precisely because of this further step, the hearing was postponed to 4 May…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermitana died after Astrazeneca vaccine, investigating judge orders expert report appeared 17 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.