Palermitana died after Astrazeneca vaccine, investigating judge has expert opinion

An expert will have to be expressed on the case of the Palermo teacher Cinzia Pennino who died after an anti-covid vaccine. To nominate him the Gip of the court of Palermo. Precisely because of this further step, the hearing was postponed to 4 May…

See also  Earthquake in Ecuador | Info

