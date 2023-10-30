The Crucial Role of Physical Exercise for Health: Insights from Franco Berrino

Importance of Physical Exercise for Health: Franco Berrino Emphasizes the Benefits

In a recent article published in Microbiologia Italia, the importance of physical exercise for health is highlighted by Franco Berrino. Physical activity has long been recognized as a fundamental pillar for maintaining good health and preventing chronic diseases. Recent studies have provided substantial evidence to support this claim, shedding light on the numerous benefits that exercise offers.

One of the earliest observations that emphasized the significance of exercise dates back to the 1950s when English occupational doctors noticed a startling increase in deaths caused by cardiac issues among London bus drivers compared to the conductors. This observation highlighted the importance of physical movement, as the conductors consistently moved between bus floors, while the drivers remained sedentary for extended periods.

Decades of research have confirmed that engaging in regular exercise can substantially reduce the risk of premature death, heart attacks, diabetes, various types of cancers, and senile dementia. Surprisingly, even half an hour a day of moderate-intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking, can decrease mortality by 25-30%. Increasing the duration to an hour per day can further reduce mortality by 40%. The key is to establish a routine that suits one’s lifestyle.

The benefits of exercise don’t stop at reducing mortality rates. Studies have also revealed that incorporating at least half an hour of physical exercise into our daily routines can decrease the risk of breast and bowel cancer by 15-20%. Furthermore, physical activity aids in reducing blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, leading to better cardiovascular health and overall well-being.

Recent studies have also highlighted the importance of exercise intensity. For instance, 300 minutes per week of light physical activity, such as working while standing without intense effort, can decrease mortality by 50%. Additionally, 25 minutes of very intense physical activity can reduce mortality rates by as much as 60%. However, exceeding these limitations does not seem to provide additional benefits.

Highlighting the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle, spending 10 hours a day without movement increases mortality by 50%. This risk triples if one spends 12 hours a day sedentary. Unfortunately, this scenario is all too common for individuals who spend long hours sitting at work or in front of the television.

Regular exercise not only aids in increasing muscle mass and reducing fat mass but also improves basal metabolism, leading to more efficient calorie burning, even at rest. These effects contribute to healthier body composition and higher energy expenditure.

Exercise’s benefits extend beyond physical health to mental well-being. Studies have indicated that physical activity is associated with improved memory and a reduced risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s dementia. Physical exercise increases the concentration of Brain Derived Nerve Factor (BDNF) in the blood, which promotes brain plasticity and the formation of new connections between nerve cells.

Contrary to popular belief, extreme physical activity is not necessary to enjoy significant benefits. Simply taking 8,000 steps a day can significantly reduce mortality. Even for older individuals, walking 6,000 steps a day, at any speed, can lead to positive health outcomes.

In conclusion, Franco Berrino emphasizes that exercise is a valuable investment in both physical and mental health. It is not necessary to make Herculean efforts; small changes in daily routines can yield significant benefits. So, let’s get up and move to live well and long!