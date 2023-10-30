Home » Shooting at Halloween celebration in USA: 2 dead
Shooting at Halloween celebration in USA: 2 dead

Shooting at Halloween celebration in USA: 2 dead

In addition to Chicago, there was also a shooting during a Halloween party in Tampa, Florida. According to police, a fight broke out between two rival groups in the historic Ybor City neighborhood around 3 a.m. as clubs and bars were closing. When the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were on the streets, running for their lives. 2 people died and 18 were injured, according to police.

The shots were fired during a large Halloween party. Image: OCTAVIO JONES (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

Videos on social media showed police helping costumed victims as they lay bleeding on the street. “Early in the investigation, there is evidence that an altercation between two groups led to the shooting,” a Tampa police report said. One man died on the spot and 19 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals. One of the victims died in the hospital, police said.

People fled in panic, running for their lives. Image: OCTAVIO JONES (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

“Our thoughts are with the victims affected by this senseless act and our investigators are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. One person was arrested early Sunday and police are searching for other suspected shooters.

Securing evidence at the crime scene. Image: OCTAVIO JONES (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

