GLOSSA: Kuličova Bolka is a hit, she prepared excellently for Sparta

Last time they won 9:5 in Zlín and took care of the result with the highest number of goals in the independent Czech era. However, the record did not satisfy Mladá Boleslav footballers. A week later, they beat Sparta at home, which is an equally prestigious feat. They prepared the defending champions for their first defeat in the league season and allowed Slavia to overtake their rivals at the top of the table. Bolka has been a hit for the last few days, it has already risen to the third place.

