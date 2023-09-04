The curtain falls on the FEI Jumping Championship Milano2023. Record numbers and lots of sports promotion in the area

“If even just a percentage of the million users reached by this event on social networks, with 70% between the ages of 18 and 34, decide to start playing sports, we can say that we have achieved a crucial goal”. This was stated by Valeria Panzironi, director of Development, Strategies and Shared Service of Sport and Health, during the closing press conference of the “Italy, open to wonder. FEI Jumping Championship Milano2023” which today sees the conclusion of the competition program at the Racecourse SNAI of San Siro.

“For us at Sport e Salute – continued Valeria Panzironi, the company’s representative on the organizational board – the balance is absolutely positive, not only for the overall numbers but because through this event we think we have really brought an important message : to promote the maximum diffusion of sport at all levels through a major event in a city like Milan. Our young people who look at the best riders and amazons are fascinated by them, activating a virtuous process of emulation and, subsequently, of propagation of that message. And it is precisely the latter that we care about and that is at the center of one of our missions”.

“The experiment of bringing together public and private realities has been perfectly successful – argued Fabio Schiavolin, managing director of Snaitech and Chairman of the Organizing Committee -. This is demonstrated by the trust received from the International Federation and the positive feedback received from riders, professionals and the public. We can say that we have won the challenge – continued Schiavolin – also for having been able to deal with major emergencies, such as the exceptional wave of bad weather at the beginning of the week. Merit of a cohesive team that closes an event with important numbers, starting with the over 11,000 attendance registered in these days in the stands, continuing with the 60 hours of television coverage, the over 1150 articles in the national and international press review “.

The President of the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation, Marco Di Paola, also speaks of organizational success also from a purely sporting point of view. “If today the FEI awards us a 5-star competition (CSI 5*) in this location starting next year, the credit goes to the team that worked on this event. It was important for us to allow equestrian sports to have a exceptional showcase such as Milan and confirming this venue for a major annual event, represents an extraordinary promotional opportunity for our Federation. I would like to thank not only Sport e Salute, Snaitech and RCS Sport for sharing the organizational challenge, but also commercial partners and above all the Government, from the Department of Sport to the Ministry of Tourism, for trusting us and supporting these championships”.

“In the last two years – said Paolo Bellino, CEO of RCS Sports & Events – first with the Milan Jumping Cup and now with the European Show Jumping Championships, we at RCS Sports & Events have discovered the beauty and equestrian. Today in Milan a new star was born: the one that the event will have more next year, in which it will reach the coveted five stars. This is a source of pride for the entire Organizing Committee and is due to the great work of the team, which I thank, but the satisfaction must also be shared with all those who supported us. It was a wonderful adventure because we discovered an extraordinary reality. It wasn’t easy, especially at this time of year, to have such a large audience and such a large participation, but the goal was achieved”.