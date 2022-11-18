Cats (Territorial Alcohol Clubs) are autonomous multi-family communities made up of no more than 12 families and a Servant-Teacher. We can define Clubs as moments of encounter between people and families with problems related to alcohol and other risky lifestyles (smoking, psychotropic drugs, other drugs, gambling, etc.), as well as to the family and social problems of our time . The Club is a welcoming space for discussion and change, a change that is created through dialogue, the exchange of opinions, the rediscovery of solidarity and friendship. A space where you can build a human culture that corresponds to the dignity and needs of the community you belong to, in order to contribute to growth and a better quality of life for everyone. Individuals and families in a Club share possible change as an opportunity for everyone; self-help, the multi-family community, “working together”, reflective listening, empathy, co-responsibility as effective and accessible tools for committing oneself to changing oneself, one’s family and community for the better. Therefore the Territorial Alcoholic Clubs are not particular therapeutic processes, but the set of communications and interactions that take place in the family community of reference, which is strongly rooted in the local community. They offer themselves as a resource for changing the lifestyle of the families who are part of them and the health culture of the local community. At the Club people talk about themselves in a community that: respects, listens, understands, helps, stimulates, encourages, stops. In other words: it takes care of everyone. Sharing the daily difficulties together, knowing how to listen to everyone’s problems leads to a return to a serene, peaceful life where peace reigns.