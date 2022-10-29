«The Monticelli Healthcare Center must not be closed and the Cortemaggiore one must get its services back, suspended during the Covid emergency now over. The Municipality of Caorso has clear ideas, no to exploitation ». The mayor of the Municipality of Lower Roberta Battaglia writes this in a note, whose fellow citizens use the services of the health facility of Monticelli which, according to what was announced by the Ausl, could be temporarily moved to Cortemaggiore to cope with the emergency of expensive energy.

“The Region, through the new health director, does not save on the skin of the most vulnerable and of our communities”, continues Battaglia who underlines his position, already expressed during the territorial social and health conference on October 26: “The deprivation of various services at the Casa della Salute in Monticelli would be a serious mistake and damage to our health sector, with important repercussions for many of our citizens, especially the elderly and frail. At the same time, the Cortemaggiore Health Center must get its services back, as this was the agreement once the Covid emergency was over. In unsuspecting times I have always maintained that, beyond words, territorial medicine has not been strengthened for years: millions are spent on structures which then turn out to be “empty boxes” ».

So Caorso “is not about the transfer of services” which, according to the mayor Battaglia, is a “cut for all territories”. Hence the decision to take part in all the initiatives that will be undertaken in Monticelli, starting with the collection of signatures already started by the mayor Gimmi Distante.

RANCAN AND STRAGLIATI (LEGA): “THE REGION DOES NOT CONFLICT THE TERRITORIES”

“The Region must not allow health services to put two territories in conflict. It is therefore a duty, towards the citizens of Cortemaggiore, that all health services guaranteed until 2020 and then suspended due to Covid are fully restored as per the agreements already reached at the time. We are talking about a community that in a pandemic period has made great sacrifices by seeing the services offered halved, but now the time has come for all services to return to operation without limitations. At the same time it is inconceivable to suspend some performances at Monticelli. As a League we will fight to ensure that the citizens’ right to health care is safeguarded ». Thus the regional councilors of the Lega Matteo Rancan, group leader in the regional council and Lega Emilia commissioner, and Valentina Stragliati at the news of probable displacements of clinics from Monticelli to Cortemaggiore.