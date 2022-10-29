Home News Alleghe, motorcyclist injured in the crash with a car
Alleghe, motorcyclist injured in the crash with a car

Alleghe, motorcyclist injured in the crash with a car

Crash on the 203 Agordina between a car and a motorcycle. Around 3 pm today a Suzuki and a large-displacement motorcycle collided at the gates of Alleghe, at the height of the Enel intake works. The motorcyclist, a man in his sixties originally from Vicenza, who was catapulted over the guard rail and suffered serious consequences in his legs, got the worst. Rescued on the spot by the 118 health workers, he was embarked and loaded on the helicopter for transport to the Treviso hospital. The road was temporarily closed to traffic. (Photo Radio Plus)

