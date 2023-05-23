Home » Ponte Morandi, Autostrade had known for eight years that the viaduct was at risk of collapse | THE NEWS
Ponte Morandi, Autostrade had known for eight years that the viaduct was at risk of collapse

Ponte Morandi, Autostrade had known for eight years that the viaduct was at risk of collapse

The former CEO of Edizione Gianni Mion admitted today that Autostrade had known for eight years that the Morandi bridge was in danger of collapsing.

