Bison enclosure Jump: Visiting the gentle giants | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 05/19/2023 10:16 a.m Numerous other wild animals also live alongside the mighty original cattle in the extensive enclosure in Springe. Visitors should not miss the exciting bird of prey demonstrations.

Contrary to what the name suggests, the bison enclosure in Springe is not only home to the large wild cattle. Around 100 species live in the wildlife park between Hanover and Hamelin, including wolves and mooses, beavers, lynxes, brown bears, wild horses, wild boars and numerous birds. So variety is guaranteed.

The wildlife park has a long history: in 1928 the enclosure was created as a sanctuary to save the bison – Europe’s largest mammal – from extinction. That succeeded. In the meantime, more than 350 bison were born in Springe. Today, a six-kilometre-long circular path leads through the wooded, almost one-square-kilometre area, which also includes a large free-flight aviary.

Brown bears, wolves and reindeer

From a tower, visitors can watch bears and wolves sharing an enclosure. In addition, the park is home to two other packs – timber wolves and white arctic wolves. Both packs were raised by hand as part of a project.

Wolf expert Matthias Vogelsang and his wife, who live with the animals in the facility, report twice a day (11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.) except Mondays about the rearing of the wolves, their development and how the animals are treated. Visitors have the unique opportunity to get close to the wolves. Special events such as wolf evenings complete the offer.

Exciting demonstrations with birds of prey





Another attraction is the Falkenhof. Around 60 birds of prey and owls live there. At demonstrations (March to mid-November daily except Mondays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) eagles, falcons, buzzards and co show their flying skills. The falconers introduce the animals and provide detailed information about how they hunt and live.

Almost daily public feedings

The public feedings offer a good opportunity to observe particularly shy animals up close. They usually take place twice a day during the season, the exact times are posted at the entrance. From April to October, the friends’ association of the bison enclosure also invites you to a guided tour every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. It lasts about an hour and a half and is included in the entrance fee.

The bison enclosure is part of the former royal hunting ground Sauparks in the Deister mountain range. A visit to the enclosure can be easily combined with a walk in the forest through the freely accessible Saupark.

Wisentgehege Springe

Wisentgegegege 2

31832 Jump

(on district road 213 near Alvesrode)

Tel. (05041) 58 28 Dogs are not permitted on the premises.

current opening times and admission prices on the website of the bison enclosure

Karte: Wisentgehege Springe

