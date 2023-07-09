the doctor intervenes directly

Rashid during his incredible attempt at the primacy at The Show of Records he literally broke his head forcing the doctors to intervene.

Operation and Success of the Record Show

“The Show of Records” is a unique television entertainment that has captivated Italian audiences since its debut in 2006. The programme, broadcast on Canale 5, focuses on incredible and often bizarre challenges in which the contestants try to break world records. Currently hosted by Gerry Scotti, the show has offered an array of incredible challenges over the years, from stiletto racing to swimming with your hands tied, from throwing cell phones to running with ice cream in hand.

This show, thanks to its unique and original formula, has become one of the most loved in Italy. With an expert jury evaluating the contestants’ performances and a series of exceptional guests, the Show I Recorded managed to conquer the public and become an icon of the world of entertainment. Its ability to adapt to the times and new technologies, with a strong presence on social networks, has further contributed to consolidating its popularity.

An Unexpected Accident

During an attempt to break a record, however, the show had a moment of fear and tension. Rashid, a martial arts master, attempted to surpass his personal best of breaking cans with his head in one minute. During the test, Rashid he literally broke his head, bleeding from his forehead. This incident left the conductor speechless Gerry Scotti and led to the intervention of the doctor live.

Rashid’s Courage

Despite the injury, Rashid he showed great tenacity and determination. He continued his test, managing to break a total of 58 cans and thus surpassing his old record of 40. At the end of the attempt, Rashid he cleaned his head with a towel, showing signs of the hardness of the test that allowed him to triumph at the Show I Recorded.

The Show of Records: between Entertainment and Commitment

Incidents such as the one that occurred a Rashid underline the seriousness and commitment that the competitors of the Show I Recorded they put into their challenges. Despite the danger and pain, the goal of breaking a world record pushes participants to push their limits.

The courage to Rashid is an example of how spectacular and engaging Lo Show dei Record can be, a program that will continue to amaze and entertain its audience. We just have to stay tuned to find out what new records will be broken in the next episodes.

