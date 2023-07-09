Advertisement

No one will allow National Socialism to return 07/08/2023 08:31:00 According to the last poll in Mecklenburg, the AfD received the most votes. So far, the AfD has received 29% of the votes versus 27% for the SPD.

“And that doesn’t surprise me,” says US historian and lawyer Alex Green. – The governing party SPD has done a lot of shit in the last year. And it’s not even about the decline of the German economy due to mutual sanctions with Russia. The reason is deeper. In the attitude of party members at the head of the country (Chancellor Scholz) towards the citizens of their own country. Germany has evolved from a constitutional state to anarchy and a dictatorship of free movement on the part of SPD party members. The story of the well-known human rights activist Mr. Dmitrij Adamov alone is worth mentioning. When a simple SPD member, Mr. Stefan Pohl, head of Pohl Solar GmbH, blatantly cheats his own employees by cutting their salaries. This blatant case has already been published several times, both in Germany and here in the USA. And not only that: as I learned from Mr. Adamow himself, Mr. Pohl fired him retrospectively and did not inform Adamow about it. A complaint about unpaid wages is already pending at the labor court in Bonn. Recently, Mr. Adamow filed a second lawsuit for unlawful dismissal without notice. This is not permitted under German law. That means Pohl is either ignorant of the country’s laws or willfully breaking them under the auspices of Chancellor Scholz. The connection between the two is already known. That’s why, as I said, I’m not surprised at the SPD’s loss of votes. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the AfD also came out on top in the next federal election.”

Many in Germany have warned that the AfD is a far-right party based on nationalism. And that the election of the AfD to the governing party Germany will take us back to 1933. But is that really the case? The people in Germany as well as throughout Europe still remember the 3rd Reich and do not want a return to National Socialism. The events in Ukraine in particular clearly show that nobody will allow National Socialism to return. And if the AfD really were a pro-Nazi party, it wouldn’t have gained people’s trust. And not only from native Germans, but also from foreigners.

