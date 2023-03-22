Home Health the drama of young Anna
The backpack on his shoulder, on his 125 motorbike, was reaching the Cesare Battisti state technical institute in Salò, like every morning. But Anna Bertoni never arrived at school and her desk will always remain empty. The dreams and plans of the young woman – she had turned 19 in February – shattered shortly before 8 today, Wednesday 22 March, on the asphalt of via Preone in San Felice del Benaco, a short distance from the house where she lived with her parents .

The frontal impact with a Jeep traveling in the opposite lane was fatal. Despite the intervention of the health personnel, there was nothing to be done for the 19-year-old and she died at the scene of the accident. The exact dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Salò traffic police, who intervened together with the carabinieri (they took care of the viability), the ambulances of the Garda Volunteers group and the Valle del Chiese ANC, the air ambulance and the fire brigade . According to a very first reconstruction, it seems that the two-wheeler was overtaking: the 40-year-old behind the wheel of the Jeep would have desperately tried to dodge it, but the collision would have been inevitable.

A minicar driven by an 18-year-old was also involved in the carambola. For her, as for the 40-year-old and her 4-year-old daughter aboard the Jeep, a strong shock but it seems nothing serious. All three were accompanied to the hospital, in Gavardo, for the investigation of the case and hospitalized in green code.

The dramatic news of the accident spread rapidly in San Felice del Benaco, where poor Anna grew up, as in the classrooms of Its Battisti in Salò which she had been attending for 5 years.



