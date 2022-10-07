It is one of the most popular drinks all over Italy, it is consumed daily and now it has been discovered that it is good for the heart and extends life. The study highlights all the benefits and reassures people about its consumption, often and wrongly considered harmful.

Coffee is not just a drink useful for recharging energy, according to scientists it can help the heart and can even protect it, if it is drunk even two or three times a day. A panacea for health, which can extend life expectancy.

The study on coffee that helps and protects the heart

For Italy, coffee is probably the symbolic drink of the entire nation. Known, appreciated and sought after also abroad, this drink has aroused the interest of researchers at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute of Melbourne, in Australia.

The group of researchers carried out the study including nearly 500,000 participants, 55% of whom were women, with a healthy state of health, without arrhythmias or cardiovascular diseases, with an average age of 58.

The participants provided the scientists with all the details regarding their coffee consumption, faithfully reporting how many cups they drank each day, what type of coffee they used between instant, ground (such as cappuccino or filtered coffee) or caffeine-free.

About 100,000 of the participants were not regular coffee drinkers and allowed the researchers to consider them as a comparison group.

The study lasted for 12 years and took into consideration all possible cardiovascular complications, such as the incidence of arrhythmias, and carefully studying the medical records of the deceased, so as to evaluate the negative or positive effects of coffee.

The results of the Australian research

After the long 12 years of studies and comparisons, among the health states of almost 500 thousand people, the results are more than evident and promising. The data confirmed that subjects who drank two or three coffees a day lived longer on average, whatever the type of drink.

The longest-lived people who took part in the study had a longer life, compared to those who did not use coffee, by 11% (for instant coffee) 14% (for decaffeinated) up to as much as 27% for ground coffee.

In addition, all people who drank two or three cups of coffee a day reported a reduction in cardiovascular disease that was anything but indifferent.

This study can therefore incentivize people to start (or continue) drinking coffee during their days, without, of course, overdoing the doses.