It is possible that not many people start hearing about «disease mongering», an English term that refers to the mechanisms through which the “boundaries” of a disease are widened to increase the consumption of the related remedies. The phenomenon is occurring in a brutal way for a drug cleared by various and possible Hollywood stars with cosmetic-slimming purposes. The problem is not that the drug in question doesn’t work, but that it should be used according to precise indications, by people with certain requirements, especially by type 2 diabetics, for whom it is valuable. Which does not mean that it is not useful against obesity, on the contrary, but it is, in fact, a question of “boundaries”.

Both diabetes and obesity are “serious things”which require and deserve «real» treatments, the «costume rehearsal» is another matterand hoarding this medicine for this purpose means taking it “off indication”, exposing yourself to possible side effects and in the meantime removing it from those who have a real and urgent need. New formulations and molecules intended for less restricted use will probably become available over time, but for now, responsibility towards oneself and others would like us to stick to what regulators saywhich are not assemblies of sadists who necessarily want to force us to stay on a diet instead of giving us a miraculous pill (or injection) here and now.