It is possible that not many people start hearing about «disease mongering», an English term that refers to the mechanisms through which the “boundaries” of a disease are widened to increase the consumption of the related remedies. The phenomenon is occurring in a brutal way for a drug cleared by various and possible Hollywood stars with cosmetic-slimming purposes. The problem is not that the drug in question doesn’t work, but that it should be used according to precise indications, by people with certain requirements, especially by type 2 diabetics, for whom it is valuable. Which does not mean that it is not useful against obesity, on the contrary, but it is, in fact, a question of “boundaries”.
Both diabetes and obesity are “serious things”which require and deserve «real» treatments, the «costume rehearsal» is another matterand hoarding this medicine for this purpose means taking it “off indication”, exposing yourself to possible side effects and in the meantime removing it from those who have a real and urgent need. New formulations and molecules intended for less restricted use will probably become available over time, but for now, responsibility towards oneself and others would like us to stick to what regulators saywhich are not assemblies of sadists who necessarily want to force us to stay on a diet instead of giving us a miraculous pill (or injection) here and now.
The paradoxical aspect of this case of disease mongering is that it is atypical, because the directors are not the producers of the drug, but its own wealthy users of the star systemevidently never satisfied with “influencing” without pause their “subjects” through tools of mass persuasion, such as the church of Tik Tok, and beyond. At least we continue to get the medicines prescribed by the doctor. Also because (although this is not the case) on the occasion of certain fashions an old pharmacology professor comes to mind who, when asked “What do you think of this new drug that is talked about so much?” he replied «take it immediately doctor, before it stops working…».