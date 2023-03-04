There is a very special smartwatch that you can buy at half price thanks to an ongoing promotion right now: it is the E500, a model that attracts attention above all for its health-related functions.

Compared to other smartwatches even equipped with functions such as the measurement of heart rate and levels of blood oxygen or capable, like Apple Watch, of do an EKG straight from the wrist, this model is capable of even more.

In fact, together with the three aforementioned functions, it is also able to measure the body temperature and most importantly i blood sugar levelsthus providing a non-invasive blood sugar measurement because it simply relies on contact with the wrist (diabetics, on the other hand, know it well, to detect this data with traditional meters they have to take a drop of blood through a small hole on the fingertip).

Then measure too the pressure of blood and monitor sleep then providing a detailed report upon awakening, and finally suggests the user to make some movement if he stands still for too long and the remember to drink.

It is also a good companion for the sportsmen because it tracks workouts showing calories burned, distance traveled, number of steps and everything in between.

Like other smartwatches, it can be used as a music and camera controller, has the function that helps you find your phone if you lose sight of it, and shows notifications, incoming calls, the weather, as well as acting as an alarm clock and reminder.

As for the technical characteristics, mount one screen 1.83″ rectangular with HD resolution at 284 x 240 pixels and a drums from 280 mAh which is fully recharged in 2 hours and promises from 20 to 25 days of autonomy in standby or 3-5 in use.

To finish the Bluetooth 5.1 connection, the IP68 certification for waterproof and dustproofsupport Android 5.0 e iOS 9.0 and later, strap in 22 mm leather and silicone and 12 mm thick case.

The promotion

If you are interested in buying it, you can currently find it at a discount: instead of €85.19 save 50% paying it €42.59.

We remind you that PayPal is also available among the payment methods, which guarantees the possibility of using the purchase protection PayPal if needed. The offer is valid while stocks last; for more information on shipping costs and times, any charges and order management, you can consult the seller’s website.