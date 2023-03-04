news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 03 – The mayors of breaking latest news, Montesilvano and Spoltore, Carlo Masci, Ottavio De Martinis and Chiara trulli, have signed the draft convention for the new Municipality of breaking latest news. With the signing of the scheme establishing the Office of the merger, the process for the constitution of the new reality, the result of the merger of the three municipalities, gets underway.



The deed, already approved by the individual civic assemblies, was signed in the afternoon. It envisages that the Merger Office introduce roles and functions useful for defining the process that will accompany the first steps of the new subject, in a process necessary for the functioning of the future and larger administrative machine. The document also establishes that a manager of the lead municipality (breaking latest news) will operate at the top of the merger office, with the task of drafting the administrative and financial deeds to follow up on the guidance decisions of the merger project body which oversees the activity of the Merger Office.



This is a phase, the current one, of fundamental importance to arrive at defining the modus operandi (also through the statute which will be defined in the following months) and the road-map indicated by the regional law which was approved on Tuesday by the Regional Council and which led to the postponement to 2027 of the deadline for the birth of the new Municipality of breaking latest news. The offices of the three individual administrations will now begin work to set up structures dedicated to the processes of merging functions and services. (HANDLE).

