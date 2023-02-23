Here is the home remedy that will finally put an end to your cracked heels. You will no longer have this problem.

Below we will show you what the remedy houseware known by few that will help you eliminate this annoying blemish forever.

Cracked heels, here are the causes

I cracked heels they are a common problem that affects many people. This condition occurs when the skin around your heels becomes dry, hard, and cracked. This can cause discomfort and sometimes even pain, especially when walking or wearing open-toed shoes.

The dry skin it is the main cause of cracked heels. The skin around the heels is naturally thicker and drier than on other parts of the body. If it’s not moisturized regularly, it can become dry and cracked.

The use of open shoes such as sandals, flip-flops or high-heeled shoes can cause dry and cracked heels. Exposure to dry, dusty air can contribute to dry skin around your heels.

Il overweight and obesity can cause excessive pressure on the feet and heels, which can lead to cracking of the skin.

The deficiencies of some vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E, vitamin C, and zinc, can cause skin to dry out and crack.

Someone medical conditionssuch as diabetes and hypothyroidism, can cause dry and cracking skin, including that around the heels.

Prolonged exposure towater can cause dry skin around the heels. This is common among those who swim frequently or spend a lot of time in the pool.

The lack of foot hygiene it can lead to the formation of bacteria and fungi on the skin of the feet, causing dryness and cracking.

The effective home remedy

The paste of potato and lemon is a popular natural remedy for curing cracked heels. Here’s how to prepare it:

Necessary materials:

1 medium sized potato

1 lemon

Coarse salt

1 tablespoon of toothpaste

A bowl

A grater

A cheesecloth or strainer

A towel

Start grating the potato using a grater with large holes. Grate all the potato and put it in a bowl. Use cheesecloth or a strainer to strain the juice from the grated potato. Place the cheesecloth or strainer over another bowl and pour the grated potato juice over the cheesecloth. Use your hands to press and squeeze the cheesecloth or strainer to squeeze out the potato juice into the bowl.

Cut the lemon into two parts and squeeze it to extract the juice. Pour the lemon juice into the bowl with the potato juice. Add a small amount of coarse salt to the bowl and mix the mixture well. Add a dollop of toothpaste to the bowl and mix the mixture again until smooth.

Apply the paste on the area of ​​the heels cracked and gently massage with your hands for a few minutes. You can also use a pumice stone to help remove dry skin. Leave the paste on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse your feet with warm water.

Dry your feet with a towel and apply a foot moisturizer. This paste can be used two to three times a week to help keep your heels soft and smooth. However, if your heels are severely cracked or if the problem persists despite using the paste, it is advisable to consult a doctor or podiatrist for further evaluation and treatment.

