Home Health The emergency medicine of Cuneo in Barcelona for the European conference on respiratory diseases – Targatocn.it
Health

The emergency medicine of Cuneo in Barcelona for the European conference on respiratory diseases – Targatocn.it

by admin
The emergency medicine of Cuneo in Barcelona for the European conference on respiratory diseases – Targatocn.it

There was also a representation of the emergency medicine of theSanta Croce and Carle hospital in Cuneoa Barcelona, for the work of the European international congress on respiratory diseases. The doctor Iacopo Giamello participated in the event – which covered the days from Sunday 4 to Tuesday 6 September – intervening yesterday and bringing to the attention of those present three reports on thoracic trauma.

The reports covered the effect of thoracic trauma treatments in emergency conditions, the analysis of a ‘point’ method to predict a patient’s prognosis and the study of the influence of climate in the course of respiratory diseases.

A truly important result, the Cuneo emergency medicine was invited to report on a prestigious occasion and in front of experts from all over Europe – underlined the doctor Giuseppe Lauriadirector of the department –. Great recognition of the work of all collaborators, including those who spend every day in the world of research“.

See also  The city car gets longer and takes second place

You may also like

Bilateral pneumonia in Argentina: causes identified – la...

this vegetable is very useful for lowering sugar

3,000 to enter Medicine, controversy over the limited...

Prestigious European award for young doctor working at...

The big lie about the shortage of doctors,...

These foods contain a high amount of iron:...

Cancer on the rise, proximity medicine needed. Saturday...

“The doctor forbade me” – Libero Quotidiano

“10 million for the furnishings and the second...

Blood Group and Stroke Risk, those with this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy