There was also a representation of the emergency medicine of theSanta Croce and Carle hospital in Cuneoa Barcelona, for the work of the European international congress on respiratory diseases. The doctor Iacopo Giamello participated in the event – which covered the days from Sunday 4 to Tuesday 6 September – intervening yesterday and bringing to the attention of those present three reports on thoracic trauma.

The reports covered the effect of thoracic trauma treatments in emergency conditions, the analysis of a ‘point’ method to predict a patient’s prognosis and the study of the influence of climate in the course of respiratory diseases.

“A truly important result, the Cuneo emergency medicine was invited to report on a prestigious occasion and in front of experts from all over Europe – underlined the doctor Giuseppe Lauriadirector of the department –. Great recognition of the work of all collaborators, including those who spend every day in the world of research“.