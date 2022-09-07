He will direct the station of San Pietro in Cariano, in Valpolicella. «The best memory? The human relationship created with this community “

TRICHIANA. After twenty-eight years of uninterrupted service, the lieutenant Gianni Longo, commander of the Carabinieri station of Trichiana (in the municipality of Borgo Valbelluna) leaves his post to begin a new professional experience in the town of San Pietro in Cariano, in the province of Verona. Friday 9 September will be his last day from Belluno, who reached the province in 1994 directly from the Vicenza school.

«They have been twenty-eight fabulous years», he said, letting a hint of emotion shine through, «for me Trichiana before and Borgo Valbelluna are now more than a second home. I have always tried to do my best, aware of the complexity of the carabiniere job. I have seen many mayors pass over the years, between Trichiana and Limana until the establishment of Borgo Valbelluna. Four parish priests also took turns. I have seen and experienced many, but by nature and character I want each of the memories that bind me to the territory to remain secretly closed in my heart ».

Is there a memory or a detail that you want to tell?

«What I most want to underline is the relationship that has arisen with the local community. My job is to enforce the laws but then, beyond the uniform, there is the man. In these hours I received a message from a lady who, after learning that I will go away, she wanted to thank me. These are the things that matter. Simple things », says Longo again,« which one is always very impressed with because they go straight to the heart. I can say that I have had an excellent relationship with local institutions. Starting with the mayors. The collaboration has always been exemplary, I am very happy with it and I thank them. Twenty-eight years is a long time, yet it seems like yesterday when they first arrived here ».

Why after all this time has it come time to leave?

«The law says so and the law must be respected. All time. I’m fifty today. I arrived here as a boy, I leave as a man, matured and improved with the help of the people. Twenty-eight years as a carabinieri, twenty-three as a commander. It was time to start over, somewhere else. ‘

The second life of the commander Gianni Longo will begin on 10 September with the taking into service, as commander, of the station of San Pietro in Cariano, in Valpolicella, a territory of hills and fine wines. Greetings to Belluno?

«My bond with Trichiana will always be very strong and as soon as I have the chance I will come back here, no longer with the uniform but as a simple citizen, perhaps as a tourist. That there is so much beauty to see here ».