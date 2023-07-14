Home » The EU Court rejects the appeal against compulsory vaccination – Health
Health

The EU Court of Justice has declared inadmissible the preliminary question of an Italian judge on the incompatibility with EU law of the obligation to vaccinate healthcare personnel. The case had been raised by the Padua labor judge to whom a university hospital nurse in the same city had been suspended from duties and salary for failing to comply with the obligation to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

