the ex-boyfriend would have tried to save her from suicide

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday morning on the body of Giada Calanchini, the 22-year-old Roman who died after falling from the terrace of the ex…

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday morning Giada Calanchinithe 22-year-old Roman who died after falling from the terrace of her ex-boyfriend’s house a Bosa, in the night between Sunday and Monday. The public prosecutor of Oristano, Marco De Crescenzo, has appointed the coroner Roberto Demontis to carry out the autopsy examination on the body. The girl died after 12 hours of agony at the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital after surgery. Although there is still no official confirmation from the investigators, the track of suicide remains the most accredited.

Giada Calanchini died in Sardinia, her father: “Perhaps she went so far to impress him”

«I have no doubts about that boy – Giada Calanchini’s father told Il Messaggero – I know for sure that he is suffering as much and as I am the father. It was a blatant gesture on the part of my daughter who, perhaps, didn’t really want to go that far, I think the situation got out of hand”.

The reconstruction: the ex-boyfriend tried to save her

According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri of the Macomer Company, Giada had spent the evening together with her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old local and other friends at the Bosa Beer Festival, then the two ex-boyfriends returned to his house in via Del Ginnasio, in the historic center of the town on the river Temo. Here probably Giada, who had moved to Sardinia a few years ago for love of the boy, she was hoping for a recomposition of the relationship of which she would not have accepted the end. But things didn’t go the right way and at that point she would have climbed onto the terrace and she would have thrown herself into the void under the eyes of her ex-boyfriend. The attempt of the 25-year-old who would have tried in every way to save her life by pulling her backwards was in vain.

Read the full article

on The Messenger