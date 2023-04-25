Home » Pensions, increases coming in May 2023: who benefits
by admin
Good news coming for i retireesin the month of maggio some are expected increases but only for a certain category of people. The bonus coming will not affect everyone. In fact, the increases will affect checks equal to or lower than minimal treatment Inps. This is specified in the Inps circular n. 35 of 3 April 2023. The increase in question is calculated as equal to 1.5 percentage points for the year 2023, raised to 6.4 percentage points for subjects aged equal to or over 75 years oldand by 2.7 percentage points for the year 2024. The Inps circular reports tabel with some examples. Considering that the increase is equal to 1.5 percentage points for the year 2023, those under the age of 75 and a total allowance of 563,74 (the minimum Inps) will get 8.46 euros more, so 572.20 in total. On the other hand, those over 75 years of age will have an increase of 36.08, which will bring the check to 599.82 euros.

