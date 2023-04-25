Schedule and latest news of the XI edition of the Ebroclub

The eleventh edition of Ebroclub, the urban festival of sixties sounds from Miranda de Ebro, is an urban festival that will once again fill the streets of the city with music. This year the lineup features a cast of top-level, international and national bands with a sixties sound, all of them ranging from soul, r&b, beat, freak beat, pop, r&r, garage, jazz and even the most primitive psychedelia. The juicy line up is made up of The Excitements, Alexis Evans, The Mocks, Pasapogas Hammond Quartet, Micky and The Colossus of Rhythm, The Liquorice Experiment…

The weekend is topped off by parallel activities such as the great cast of allnighters and alldayers who will fill the days and nights with music in vinyl format, the scooter route or the free skewer route.

The programming of concerts as well as the rest of the activities such as DJs, the route of skewers and scooters;

Screw Factory.

Doors open at 9:00 p.m.

21H Mindruss

21.45H THE LIQUORICE EXPERIMENT

22.40H Dr. Risi

23.05H THE MOCKS

0.05H Mr. Kling

0.40H THE EXCITEMENTS

2:00 a.m. Sebas Aviles

Sala Orosco – Allnighters

(Free entry with festival bracelet)

2.50h Eva Galáctica & Rodrigo Oria

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

10.30 AM SWISS COFFEE. SCOOTER-RUN DEPARTURE

Registration from 10 a.m. €5, includes lunch en route and a gift.

1:00 p.m. Vintage. Arrival Scooter-run

“Free Pinchos Route””

1:00 p.m.-6:15 p.m. SWISS COFFEE. caps & Dr.Risi & Dani Peppermint & Javi Vega & Robert Turtle & Mikel Rogel

13.15- 15.30h VINTAGE. Pinchito & Manolo Wolkscooter & Pedro Pablo to the dishes.

13.15- 15.30 AQUARIUM 2. Skewer & Mindruss to the dishes.

18.45. La Pepa 6 Stage “La Salve” present: paul alone

Screw Factory

Doors open at 9:00 p.m.

21H Mickeys Monkey & Mona Di

21.40H MICKY AND THE COLOSSI OF RHYTHM

22.40H Mr.Kling

23.10H ALEXIS EVANS

0.15H Roberto Tortoise

0.50H PASAPOGAS HAMMOND QUARTET

2:00 a.m. Mindruss

Sala Orosco – Allnighters

(Free entry with festival bracelet)

2.50H Sebas Avilés & Igu Allnighters & Isb Lester

