The aurirojas receive Cortuluá in Hernán

Tuesday of the Women’s League for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 3 in the afternoon, the Aurirojas receive a visit from Cortuluá at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in a duel corresponding to matchday 12 of the Colombian women’s championship. There, the Risaraldenses will seek to return to victory and once again resume the path of victory, arriving at this match with four dates without achieving it, the product of three draws and one defeat.

The last time those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio added three in the championship was on March 13, where in Bogotá they beat Millonarios 1-2. In addition, his last win at La Perla del Otún was in the 3-0 win against Deportivo Pasto, on March 6. In recent League dates, the Matecañas drew 1-1 against Cali, then lost 0-3 against Junior, drew 1-1 against Nacional and this same result was repeated in their recent performance against La Equidad in Bogotá.

If they beat Cortuluá today, Deportivo Pereira would reach 22 points and equal Deportivo Cali in third place, so they would surpass them in the table if they manage to get a better goal difference than the Cali ones. In the other commitment that will be played today, Deportes Tolima will receive Boyacá Chicó at 3:30 in the afternoon.

