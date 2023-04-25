El Salvador becomes the first Central American country free of Malaria – Diario La Página

Within the framework of World Malaria Day celebrated on this day, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported that El Salvador is the first country in Central America free of malaria (also called malaria) and the third in America, after verifying zero autochthonous cases of malaria. the illness.

Given this, since 2020 there has been a specific digital surveillance system for malaria control, entitled: National Vector System (SINAVEC), which focuses on using innovations to control the disease.

The effectiveness of surveillance control has been demonstrated with rigorous and credible tests, where the autochthonous transmission chain of malaria by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted throughout the Salvadoran territory.

In addition, vector personnel have been key in the fight against Malaria, since those in charge are trained with graduates at the university level from 2019 to date, in order to prevent this disease.