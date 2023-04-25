Verizon Business, Zero Trust Security Supporting Siemens

In support of Siemens a range of solutions proposed by Verizon Business dedicated to connectivity with a focus on both security and the Zero Trust approach. These solutions will provide employees in the German multinational’s smaller offices with a seamless “plug and play” user experience. Siemens’ Zero Trust program guarantees that all enterprise devices are authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated before they can gain and maintain access to business-critical applications and data.

“Always check, never trust”

Verizon Business will use a globally managed WAN internet connection. A solution based on Cisco Meraki’s proprietary technology and essential for the success of Siemens’ plan which is based on the concept of “always verify, without trusting”.

The importance of an intelligent network

Sanjiv Gossain, Vice President EMEA of Verizon Business

Every organization needs a secure workplace infrastructure. But balancing the risks related to security while ensuring a digital user experience that is intuitive for the worker continues to represent a challenge for IT departments. This scenario includes the adoption of an intelligent network capable of making the underlying architectures more agile through traffic management and streamlining of operations.

Focus on security and Zero Trust approach

Siemens, among the largest technology companies in Europe, mainly focuses its activities on areas such as automation and digitization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed generation systems, smart mobility solutions for the railway and road network . Conducted on over 600 professionals of the sector, a recent survey revealed that over 70% of companies acknowledge that remote working has negatively impacted their IT security. This has increased the burden on cyber defense teams.

Satisfy the requirements

Elmar Spreitzer, Responsabile IT Digital Foundation di Siemens

In Verizon, we have found a solid and reliable partner whose solutions have allowed us to provide our small offices with secure access to the network. The innovative connection service was designed to satisfy the requirements of our Zero Trust program. According to it we never trust, but we always verify.

Verizon’s global IP network includes long-haul, subway and submarine assets that carry IP, data and voice traffic over more than 1 million miles of route. They enable the management of more than 500,000 network, hosting and security devices worldwide. The mid-April announcement yes job on the company’s network-as-a-service model and supports solutions for business, private networks and mobile edge computing intended as vectors for growth.