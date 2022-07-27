Home Health the famous brand stopped – Libero Quotidiano
Watch out if you bought these chips. The Ministry of Health has reported the precautionary recall of all lots from tortilla chips salate biological a Santa Maria brand due to the “suspected presence of atropine e scopolamina“. Bring back the site ilfattoalimentare.it that the product concerned is sold in bags of 125 grams with all lot numbers and all the minimum storage terms.

The recalled tortilla chips were produced for the Swedish company Santa Maria AB, by Snack Food Poco Loco NV in a factory located in Belgium. As a precaution, the company invites customers not to consume the product indicated and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased to obtain a refund.

Already at a low dose, the tropane alkaloids of which the two substances found in tortillas are part, may have effects on heart rate It is on central nervous systemcausing symptoms such as lightheadedness, headache, or nausea. They can cause problems in people with heart problems.

Tropane alkaloids can end up in foodstuffs containing cereals, and thus in the food chain, through the seeds of the plants that contain them and that grow in cereal crops. This problem arises in particular in millet, sorghum and buckwheat.

