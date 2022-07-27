Valentina Vezzali, the most medalized Italian athlete, with 6 Olympic golds and 16 world golds, plays the game for the relaunch of the country and chooses Forza Italia as the movement that best interprets the values ​​of sport: loyalty, linearity, determination and passion.

«Sport unites and does not divide. Forza Italia – says Vezzali – has always worked generously to face this difficult moment, marked first by the pandemic and later by the war in Ukraine. In fact, with responsibility, he participated in the construction of a national emergency executive and now works to be the moderate pillar of a strong political government, capable of responding to the needs of families and businesses, which are put to the test.

I am at the disposal of a party – he continues – that knows how to give space to women and young people, investing resources and energy in equal opportunities, education and training. Forza Italia knows how to decline the principles of liberalism, Europeanism and Atlanticism and I am proud and ready to contribute with my sporting experience, as a politician, as a representative of the institutions, but above all as a mother and a woman ».