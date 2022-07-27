Home News Vezzali is a candidate with Forza Italia: “It represents the values ​​of sport, loyalty, linearity, determination and passion”
News

Vezzali is a candidate with Forza Italia: “It represents the values ​​of sport, loyalty, linearity, determination and passion”

by admin
Vezzali is a candidate with Forza Italia: “It represents the values ​​of sport, loyalty, linearity, determination and passion”

Valentina Vezzali, the most medalized Italian athlete, with 6 Olympic golds and 16 world golds, plays the game for the relaunch of the country and chooses Forza Italia as the movement that best interprets the values ​​of sport: loyalty, linearity, determination and passion.

«Sport unites and does not divide. Forza Italia – says Vezzali – has always worked generously to face this difficult moment, marked first by the pandemic and later by the war in Ukraine. In fact, with responsibility, he participated in the construction of a national emergency executive and now works to be the moderate pillar of a strong political government, capable of responding to the needs of families and businesses, which are put to the test.

I am at the disposal of a party – he continues – that knows how to give space to women and young people, investing resources and energy in equal opportunities, education and training. Forza Italia knows how to decline the principles of liberalism, Europeanism and Atlanticism and I am proud and ready to contribute with my sporting experience, as a politician, as a representative of the institutions, but above all as a mother and a woman ».

See also  Shijiazhuang Fifth Hospital in 15 districts closed and controlled in Zaoqiang County, Hebei closed completely | 15 districts locked down | Chinese Communist virus | Shijiazhuang epidemic

You may also like

Rosatellum, how the electoral law works with which...

Astrologers and mediums support the Russian war in...

The cedars of Lebanon in the square of...

Treviso, 8 million from the Veneto Region for...

Genoa kills his wife and then calls the...

Forty years later, the Fogolâr of Canada returned...

Two armchairs to be assigned in Ser.sa and...

Pensions, “ballast” Share 102 on GDP: this is...

An important summer for economic policies – Roberta...

Val di Chy, falls and dislocates a shoulder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy