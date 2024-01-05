The FDA has authorized Florida to import drugs from Canada, where prices are much lower than in the United States

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made a landmark decision to authorize the state of Florida to import drugs from Canada, where prices are significantly lower than those in the United States. This decision marks the first time the FDA has approved such imports, and it may not be the last, as at least eight other states have already submitted similar requests.

Florida plans to import drugs for viruses such as HIV, diseases such as AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis C, and for some psychiatric conditions. By doing so, the state estimates it can save up to $150 million a year. Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican and a potential contender in the party primaries for the next presidential election, has championed the move.

Supporters of the measure believe that importing drugs from abroad could help drive down drug prices in the United States, a problem the country has long grappled with. However, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the main lobby of the US pharmaceutical industry, has long opposed drug imports and is likely to appeal the FDA’s decision.

Meanwhile, Canadian authorities have raised concerns about their country’s pharmaceutical industry’s ability to sustain a surge in demand. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government intervened in 2020 to block the export of some medicines to avoid shortages in the domestic market.

Although the US Congress legalized the importation of drugs in 2000, the process for obtaining the necessary authorizations has been complex and has never been fully utilized. The FDA’s decision to allow Florida to import drugs from Canada could signal a significant shift in the US pharmaceutical market.