Samsung proposes Bluetooth game controller design certification to attract more accessory manufacturers to create products for its smart TVs – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting news, trends

Samsung Introduces “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” Certification for Smart TVs

Samsung has announced the launch of its new “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” certification, which is set to revolutionize the gaming experience on its smart TV products. The certification will allow third-party accessory manufacturers to design game controllers that are more compatible and provide a better operating experience for Samsung smart TVs.

With Samsung’s smart TV products holding a significant market share globally and being the world‘s largest TV brand for 17 consecutive years, the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” certification is expected to guarantee certain sales for third-party accessories manufacturers.

The certification will ensure that game controllers designed for Samsung smart TVs will not have compatibility issues and will even feature an additional set of dedicated buttons to quickly start the Gaming Hub service. These controllers will also have a design that allows them to operate the TV power switch and volume control button.

The Gaming Hub service, which has been added to Samsung’s smart TV products, supports the use of Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming game services, and can be played with Bluetooth game controllers. Additionally, it allows users to activate streaming services such as Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube for audio and video content.

The first gaming controller that meets Samsung’s “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” certification is the PDP Replay, launched by PDP. It boasts a battery life of up to 40 hours and a low-latency Bluetooth connection distance of up to 30 feet. The controller is equipped with a set of Gaming Hub quick start buttons and is now available for pre-order through its official website.

The introduction of the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” certification is set to enhance the gaming experience on Samsung smart TVs and further consolidate the brand’s position in the global market. With more third-party accessory manufacturers now able to design game controllers specifically for Samsung smart TVs, gamers can expect a seamless and optimized gaming experience in the near future.

