The first term of office of the expert commission under the Nursing Professions Act ends

On November 20, 2023, the first appointment period of the expert commission and thus the term of office of the volunteer members ends after five years. By developing framework curricula and framework training plans for nursing training in accordance with the Nursing Professions Act, this expert commission has made a significant contribution to the implementation of the new nursing training in Germany. Nursing schools and providers of practical training have thus received concrete suggestions for the design of nursing training.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth are now jointly appointing up to 11 members of the expert commission for the next five years.

The first expert commission most recently consisted of 9 volunteer nursing, nursing pedagogical and nursing science experts after two members left. They were selected based on numerous suggestions from the states and professional associations. Practitioners, scientists and people with experience in curriculum development were represented. The staffing reflected the different care areas of geriatric, sick and children’s care.

