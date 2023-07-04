The Fitbit Sense: A True Smartwatch Competitor to Apple Devices at an Unbeatable Price

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: The Perfect Competitor for Apple Devices, Now at a Bargain Price on Amazon

A true smartwatch capable of competing with some of the best on the market for only €129.99. Let’s talk about the Fitbit Sense that Amazon offers at a really bargain price.

The Fitbit Sense, which we tested here (read the review if you want to know it in detail and know what we think about it), was born to be the perfect competitor of Apple devices in the field of personal well-being and the control of some health parameters.

With functions such as accurate heart rate detection that alarms when anomalies occur, nocturnal body temperature recording with presentation of graphs and average values, and recording of sleep activity with indications of snoring or ambient noise, the Fitbit Sense leaves no stone unturned when it comes to monitoring your health.

But that’s not all, this smartwatch also features a scanner EDA (electrodermal activity) for stress detection, cardio zone tracking during activity, and even a special section for menstrual activity. It truly covers all aspects of your well-being.

Not just limited to health monitoring, the Fitbit Sense is also perfect for physical activity. It comes with built-in GPS and offers 20 training modes. It can read real-time heart rate zones on screen, allowing you to fine-tune your intensity to meet your fitness goals.

But the Fitbit Sense isn’t just for your workouts. It is also perfect for daily activities. It tracks all your activity, including steps, distance traveled, active minutes, and calories burned. It offers notifications and phone call handling, app support, and even a choice of hundreds of watch faces.

With a battery life that can exceed 6 days, fast charging, a polished stainless steel frame, and an AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen, the Fitbit Sense offers both style and functionality.

Originally priced at €350, Fitbit had recently offered the Sense for €250. However, Amazon now sells it for an unbelievably low price of only €129.99. This deal is not to be missed for those looking to get their hands on a high-quality smartwatch without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, the Fitbit Sense is a true rival to Apple devices in terms of functionality, health monitoring, and activity tracking. With its affordable price on Amazon, it is a smartwatch that offers excellent value for money. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal and start taking control of your well-being today with the Fitbit Sense.

