Home Health The flight of young doctors from Italian hospitals
Health

The flight of young doctors from Italian hospitals

by admin
The flight of young doctors from Italian hospitals

The flight of doctors from Italian hospitals must be stopped. A problem that mainly concerns young people who prefer private or foreign jobs, given that the national health system makes their job increasingly complicated and often precarious. “We can only share and appreciate the commitment to implement timely and relevant measures, including of a financial nature, to renew and encourage interest in the NHS, by all health professionals hired in Parliament by the Minister of Health , Horace Schillaci.

See also  Colorectal cancer, how does immunotherapy affect the diseased cells? What is demethylation

You may also like

Business outfits for women over 50: tips and...

Stroke among the leading causes of death in...

Arcturus or flu? This is how the symptoms...

War Ukraine Russia, China: ‘Ready for more military...

Young doctor from Cuneo leads the birth of...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Climate neutrality, gender neutrality, sauerkraut...

Grow vegetables and flowers with potting soil |...

Amara Land spoiler, Yilmaz’s last request to Demir...

Bills decree, salaries of doctors and nurses increase...

Invitation: Hybrid press conference Evaluation of the ARMIN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy