Accountants. Translators. Authors. A research by the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAi, the company that created ChatGpt, tries to imagine which jobs will be most affected by new technologies based on artificial intelligence. Jobs that won’t necessarily be lost, at least for now. But that they will be profoundly transformed.

Which jobs are at risk of the greatest impact

What is immediately evident is that they are only intellectual works. Professions that require years of study, sometimes sacrifices and investments. But that in a few months they have become the front line that risks being defeated by chatbots and other technologies capable of processing content as if a human had made it.

Accountants and those involved in accounting in general are the profiles that will suffer the greatest impact, says the study. The reason? Research has shown that at least half of accounting tasks could be done much faster by these new technologies. And with better results. Close behind are mathematicians, translators, those who work with the writing of texts intended for scientific, popular and promotional publications. About 80% of US workers. Percentage that could be extended to the entire western world. Especially affecting professions that have so far guaranteed a good income, sometimes excellent.

Intellectual jobs that guarantee a high income

The list of trades on display is long. Pollsters, creative writers, public relations experts, web designers, reporters, tax experts, mathematicians. All jobs somehow declined in other thousands of possible jobs. In detail, the research examined the potential implications of Generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) models and related technologies on hundreds of professions.

“Our findings indicate that approximately 80% of the US workforce could be impacted by the introduction of GPTs on at least 10% of their job duties, while approximately 19% of workers could be impacted by at least 50% of one’s duties,” the research reads. “The influence extends across all salary levels, with higher-paying jobs potentially more exposed,” especially those requiring a college degree. At the same time, they note, ‘considering each job as a set of tasks, it would be rare to find an occupation for which AI tools could do almost all the work.’

The imminent impact of a technology that has grown exponentially

The researchers based their study on Gpt-4. The findings suggest that programming and writing skills are more likely to be ‘influenced’ by generative AI. On the other hand, occupations or tasks requiring scientific and critical thinking skills are less likely to be affected. Border difficult to establish at the moment. Also because the progressive evolution of these technologies, which each new version is enhanced by billions of times, make the distinction increasingly blurred.

The appeal signed yesterday by Elon Musk and a thousand other scientists and entrepreneurs tries to raise an alarm on this. The potential of these tools is unexplored. incalculable. Perhaps unmanageable by humans. And it could all happen in a few months. Maybe a few weeks. Regulators and institutions are warned.