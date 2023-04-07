Home Technology iOS 11 is abandoned! Apple’s full services such as Apple Music will stop supporting the old system | XFastest News
Technology

iOS 11 is abandoned! Apple’s full services such as Apple Music will stop supporting the old system | XFastest News

by admin
iOS 11 is abandoned! Apple’s full services such as Apple Music will stop supporting the old system | XFastest News

If your phone is still stuck on a “classic” system such as iOS 11 or macOS 10.13 (High Sierra), then pay attention.

An exposed Apple internal document shows that the company plans to close Apple support services for these legacy systems in May, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, etc.

In other words, the only Apple core service available is iCloud.

It is reported that Apple released iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, tvOS 11 and other operating systems in 2017, and it has been almost 6 years so far.

Fortunately, if you want to continue to use it, you can just update the system. After all, iOS 11 devices can be upgraded to iOS 12.

Finally, sort out the affected operating systems this time:

From iOS 11 to iOS 11.2.6

From macOS 10.13 to macOS 10.13.3

From watchOS 4 to watchOS 4.2.3

From tvOS 11 to tvOS 11.2.6

source

Further reading:

See also  [Field material]7950X3D finally released with unsatisfactory performance - PCM

You may also like

Get video feedback and comment on videos

Persimmon Shadow: Mario Oden’s big-screen video game is...

Red Hat OpenShift at risk: Vulnerability allows security...

“Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core...

GoStudent: How it started – How it’s going

Minecraft Legends Hands-on: Is there a genre Minecraft...

Fire TV Stick on sale: Up to 43...

Facebook Messenger Video Calls Add Multiplayer Features –...

The Beelink Mini S12 in the test, the...

ASUS workstation motherboard sets 10 world records and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy