The 1-0 through a header goal by Bayern players Sydney Lohmann (53rd minute) cannot, however, gloss over the fact that Voss-Tecklenburg, who had extended her contract until the EM 2025 on Monday, until the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on July 20th still has a lot of work to do both offensively and defensively. “We have to find the balance again, so that we can play out under pressure and implement it in a disciplined manner. That’s why this game gives a lot of information in many areas,” said the 55-year-old.