On March 29, the province’s spring forest and grassland fire prevention work video conference was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on forest and grassland fire prevention and extinguishing work, conveyed the important instructions of Premier Li Qiang and the spirit of the national forest and grassland fire prevention and control video conference, reported work progress, and deployed key tasks. Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide and Governor Zhao Gang issued instructions. Wang Xiao, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, delivered a speech, and Zhong Hongjiang, vice governor, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the overall situation of forest and grassland fire prevention and fighting in the province is stable. At present, we are in the critical period of forest and grassland fire prevention in spring. With the coming of key periods such as Qingming and “May 1st”, the situation of fire prevention in the whole province is still severe and complicated. There must be no fluke, negligence or slack. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on production safety, important instructions on forest and grassland fire prevention work, and important instructions in his speeches on inspections in Shaanxi. First, focus on prevention, conscientiously implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, further grasp the situation, unify the thinking, further focus on the source, prevent and control risks, further consolidate the foundation, improve capabilities, and further do a good job Prepare and handle scientifically, further implement responsibilities and fulfill duties, accurately analyze and grasp the characteristics of the situation in the region, comprehensively investigate and control hidden risks, keep an eye on changes in fire risks, keep vigilant at all times, improve emergency plans, strengthen fire source control, early warning and monitoring , publicity and guidance, on-duty duty, and information submission, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will do a good job in forest and grassland fire prevention and production safety, and resolutely build a defense line against major fires and production safety accidents. Protect the safety of people’s lives and property. (Reporter Gan Tian)

