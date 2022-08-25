“Floodland (tentative translation, original name: Floodland)” developed by Polish studio Vile Monarch was revealed at Gamecom 2022, and the game is scheduled to be released on November 15.

Polish studio Vile Monarch is a game studio founded by game developers Kacper Kwiatkowski and Grzegorz Mazur who have participated in the production of “This War of Mine”. The cascading catastrophe caused by man-made climate change has led to a dramatic rise in the world‘s sea levels, plunging humanity into a new dark age.

The game will start from the submerged suburbs. Players must lead a small group of nomads to rebuild society; explore the ruins of the city and collect resources, relearn basic farming and fishing skills, and turn the tents full of wanderers on the swamps into prosperity city. Players need to overcome challenges by building and upgrading new buildings, redesigning old buildings, and researching “new technologies” (or relearning old ones). However, as settlements become larger and more inhabited, the chance of social problems naturally increases, which means that you may also have to face the same problems as the old world. And how to manage your tribe will be the key.

“The idea for Floodlands came to us when we were discussing unexplored issues in the game world, such as a ‘serious and real post-apocalyptic world‘. Other media examples are The Road, Children of Men Even The Walking Dead; The Last of Us is the closest thing in the game world,” Kacper said.

“Using game stories to discuss the challenges of today’s world is particularly timely and important to me,” he added.

“We strongly believe that important topics can be talked about in the gaming world. Games are interactive and have an advantage over other mediums, and they are not limited to bringing out a single message.” Kacper pointed out, “The goal of “The Floodland” is not to preach, but It’s about making players think about choices, consequences, and responsibility from multiple perspectives.”

“Flooded Lands” will be released on Steam and GOG on November 15 this year.

