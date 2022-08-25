The mosquito is the insect famous for the profound annoyance it gives us in the summer, due to its bites and its buzzing, but if the swelling due to its bites increases what is better to do?

We generally call “mosquitoes”A family of insects (Culicidae) which actually includes about 340 species, which is why not all of them could act in the same way and the effects due to their bites could also be different.

Il swelling following the stings it could in fact be more or less relevant depending on the species and itch in lesser or greater quantities. But what to do in case of persistent and irritating swelling?

If the mosquito bites have left you with pronounced swelling, then do this

Mosquitoes bite because they feed on human blood. And in doing so they operate through the buccal implant, which is a protrusion very similar to a needle. But perhaps not everyone knows that it is only the female mosquito that bites, because it is only she who needs the nutrients necessary for the growth of the eggs, which our blood is full of.

Bites that we know well because the trace of the mosquito remains clearly evident on the skin, on which a swelling is formed. This begins to itch causing redness and irritation. A consequence due to the immediate action of the body, which recognizes the foreign body and tries in every way to deal with it by releasing histamine.

It is a substance that collects at the point where the mosquito has bitten us and which causes the blood vessels to dilate and everything that follows. A reaction, therefore, that we very often attribute to the mosquito bite when in reality it is nothing more than a defense mechanism that the body puts in place to protect itself.

But what to do in these cases? When the swelling has already appeared, you can apply a cube of ice, which will immediately reduce the perceived itch, thanks to its anesthetic effect. But if the itching persists, then you can resort to some ointments based on cortisone, to be used both in the morning and in the evening, but only after having thoroughly disinfected the area subject to sting with soap and water.

Otherwise, you can cure mosquito bites naturally, thanks to herbal and plant-based creams with soothing properties. Oats, camphor, almond, and chamomile can be helpful in these cases, which relieve both irritation and itching.