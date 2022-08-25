Everything is ready for the Alì polo shirt in front of the airport, inauguration between 31 August and 1 September

TREVISO. It opens its doors on Ali shopping center in front of Treviso airport. The date initially communicated to the administration has been postponed by one week (between 18 and 20 August), the ribbon cutting will take place at the end of the month from 31 August.

Inside they will find space Decathlon, Euronics, Poltronesofà,

Agrifarma and a new store of Arcaplanet, the first to launch the promotion campaign on the occasion of the inauguration. In addition to these maxi shops, a supermarket and other small commercial spaces. Where once there were spaces

of the Marazzato and Sperotto dealerships, the structure expands to just under 54 thousand square meters, with a forecast of traffic flows of approximately 565 vehicles entering and 376 vehicles exiting during peak hours.

It will be a great test, not just the ones balance of trade citizen, who has been fighting for years against the opening of shopping centers, but also for the estate of the Noaleseone of the main routes of city traffic and already in difficulty in managing the airport.

Years ago the Municipality, analyzing the traffic flows expected for the shopping center, had put pen to paper: “The roundabout and the increase in the number of lanes in a short stretch (the interventions carried out on the

Noalese, ndr) they do not contribute in any way to decongest the road system which is currently critical and inevitably destined to worsen, “wrote the former manager of the environment sector.