Jabulani and the duke, the investigations of the mid-90s and the scandals of the new millennium, the food industry and maritime pollution: the history of balls is as long as that of sport and, very often, it has been a mirror in miniature, capable of providing a cloudy or shimmering reflection, depending on the moment our society was experiencing. As simple, banal and obvious as it may seem, there would be no soccer, football, baseball, basketball, volleyball or tennis that could hold without an adequate instrument with which to play it, and the modern tendencies of the most advanced professionalization of all disciplines have also affected the balls and balls industry.