The vaccination campaign against herpes zooster – St. Anthony’s Fire – aimed at citizens born in 1957 starts today, Wednesday 2 November, in the province of Ravenna. Ausl Romagna has already sent a text message to citizens born in 1957 in all territories of Romagna to promote this vaccination campaign. Citizens born in 1956 and 1955 in all the Romagna territories were also involved to recover vaccinations not performed due to the Covid pandemic.

The vaccination is free and can be booked through Cup or Cuptel without any obligation. Vaccinations will be performed in the Public Hygiene clinics of Ravenna, Lugo and Faenza, with outpatient sessions dedicated to the campaign until November 30, 2022. Vaccinations can also be performed after November 30, 2022 in all Public Hygiene clinics, subject to booking through Cup or Cuptel. Citizens born in 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957 retain the right to vaccination at the Public Hygiene Clinics, after booking Cup or Cuptel. Please remember to show up with your health card and health documentation certifying any chronic diseases.

Herpes Zoster, commonly known as Shingles, is an acute viral disease caused by the virus responsible for chickenpox which, after primary infection, remains dormant in the body and can reactivate later in life. Reactivation of the virus is often associated with conditions that weaken the immune system such as chronic diseases, immunosuppressive therapies, or old age. Herpes Zoster presents with vesicular-type skin lesions accompanied by intense pain and itching. In some cases, complications such as persistent pain (post-herpetic neuralgia), bacterial skin infections, and other complications that may require hospitalization may develop.

The most effective tool to protect yourself from Herpes Zoster is vaccination: the vaccine reduces the risk of developing Herpes Zoster and above all protects against post-herpetic neuralgia. To date, two types of vaccine are available and the choice is up to the vaccinator in the outpatient setting based on the user’s clinical condition. The most common adverse reactions after vaccination are redness, pain, swelling and itching at the injection site, muscle aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal symptoms and headache.