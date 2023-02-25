The funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, died today February 24th, will take place on Monday 27 February, at 3 pm, at the church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome. The Campidoglio made it known in a note. “A great journalist and protagonist of Italian television is leaving”, commented the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri on Twitter.

“Ingenious creator of programs that have made history, we will never forget his intelligence, sympathy and irony – concluded the mayor – an affectionate hug to his wife Maria and his loved ones”. Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home will be set up Saturday and Sunday at the Sala della Protomoteca in Campidoglio (entrance from the Portico del Vignola)

Open to the public on 25 February from 10.30 to 18 and on 26 February from 10 to 18. It is the use of the FFP2 mask is recommended. Many have wanted to remember him.

“A journalist and showman, but also an author, writer and great connoisseur of music. A multifaceted colossus that our country is losing today. We will all miss Maurizio Costanzo, a unique figure who knew how to influence and tell the story of Italy from the years of the economic boom to today”, the thought of the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca.







