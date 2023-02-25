Home Business Horoscope for the weekend 25 and 26 February sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it
Business

Horoscope for the weekend 25 and 26 February sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

by admin
Horoscope for the weekend 25 and 26 February sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope February 25 and February 26: astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday February 25 and Sunday February 26: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26 2023

Aries weekend horoscope: The moon rules the day when there are no major planetary aspects. Your mind will be on material concerns while the moon is in Taurus and your home of money and possessions. You may wake up with the urge to splurge on something ridiculous thanks to an early morning Moon-Uranus conjunction. You’ll likely question your decision when the moon collides with fickle Mercury later in the day. Pausing a sudden craving is probably your best course of action. If the craving is still there in a day or two, give yourself permission to proceed.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope: Today the sun enters soulful Pisces and your house of community. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be in your element when spending time with friends, especially those you have a special bond with. Perhaps you share artistic or spiritual interests? This is an excellent time to expand your social circle. You will benefit from being involved in clubs and organizations that reflect your interests. This can be a great way to meet new people. You’re a team player now, so group activities and collaborations can be immensely rewarding.

See also  New crown self-test kits create tens of billions of revenue, how does Jiu'an Medical spend?Chairman Liu Yi: Continue to invest in two core strategies | Daily Economic News

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: The moon rules the day when there are no major planetary aspects. The moon in placid Taurus and your home of exile make this the perfect day to unwind. However, kicking back and relaxing may not be as easy as it seems due to an early morning encounter between the moon and excitable Uranus. A crazy dream or feeling restless can make it difficult to settle down. Pay attention to signs and synchronicities throughout the day. They may indicate something you need to pay attention to. The message can get confusing when the moon collides with fickle Mercury.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope: Today, the sun enters inspiring Pisces and the realm that rules education and exploration. Over the next four weeks, you will be inspired to venture beyond the confines of your everyday world. Will you explore your inner planes through spirituality or metaphysics, or broaden your horizons through travel or education? Some Cancers may be inspired to teach, podcast, or publish their ideas. This is the best time of year to share what you know with the world. Impressing people with your wisdom will be important as Venus and authoritative Saturn align. You will want certain people (like your partner) to look up to you and feel like they know what you’re talking about.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Pension benefit cuts for retirees? Here is the...

Is the ECB at risk of bankruptcy because...

Berlusconi: “The Journal is mine”. Clamorous stop to...

Netease Youdao (DAO.US) Receives “Buy” from Jefferies and...

Diletta Leotta “mission London” by Karius. High heel...

The discussion to define the status of “seaside...

The price of hogs breaks “8” and hits...

Weather, snow in the plains. Abundant snowfall, cold...

Don’t think about price cuts for RTX 30...

Increased pensions, rich March for pensioners: almost 500...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy