Weekend horoscope February 25 and February 26: astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday February 25 and Sunday February 26: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : The moon rules the day when there are no major planetary aspects. Your mind will be on material concerns while the moon is in Taurus and your home of money and possessions. You may wake up with the urge to splurge on something ridiculous thanks to an early morning Moon-Uranus conjunction. You’ll likely question your decision when the moon collides with fickle Mercury later in the day. Pausing a sudden craving is probably your best course of action. If the craving is still there in a day or two, give yourself permission to proceed.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Today the sun enters soulful Pisces and your house of community. Over the next four weeks, you’ll be in your element when spending time with friends, especially those you have a special bond with. Perhaps you share artistic or spiritual interests? This is an excellent time to expand your social circle. You will benefit from being involved in clubs and organizations that reflect your interests. This can be a great way to meet new people. You’re a team player now, so group activities and collaborations can be immensely rewarding.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope: The moon rules the day when there are no major planetary aspects. The moon in placid Taurus and your home of exile make this the perfect day to unwind. However, kicking back and relaxing may not be as easy as it seems due to an early morning encounter between the moon and excitable Uranus. A crazy dream or feeling restless can make it difficult to settle down. Pay attention to signs and synchronicities throughout the day. They may indicate something you need to pay attention to. The message can get confusing when the moon collides with fickle Mercury.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE FEBRUARY 25 – FEBRUARY 26, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Today, the sun enters inspiring Pisces and the realm that rules education and exploration. Over the next four weeks, you will be inspired to venture beyond the confines of your everyday world. Will you explore your inner planes through spirituality or metaphysics, or broaden your horizons through travel or education? Some Cancers may be inspired to teach, podcast, or publish their ideas. This is the best time of year to share what you know with the world. Impressing people with your wisdom will be important as Venus and authoritative Saturn align. You will want certain people (like your partner) to look up to you and feel like they know what you’re talking about.

Subscribe to the newsletter

