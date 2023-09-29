The Gardens of Prevention – Health arrive in Bologna

Saturday 7 October 2023 i Ggardens Margherita di Bologna they transform into “Gardens of Prevention – Health & Wellbeing”. Numerous and varied activities are planned, from yoga and qi gong lessons to advice on nutrition, from gentle gymnastics to the possibility of undergoing memory tests, blood sugar readings and gait analysis. And much more thanks to the availability of the healthcare professionals of the local health authorities of Bologna, Imola, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Romagna.

The day is organized by Emilia-Romagna Region, Local Health Authority of Bologna and Municipality of Bologna within the initiatives promoted by the Regional Prevention Plan 2021-2025 and in synergy with the Bologna network Give it a go!.

