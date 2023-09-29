Home » The Gardens of Prevention – Health arrive in Bologna
Health

The Gardens of Prevention – Health arrive in Bologna

by admin
The Gardens of Prevention – Health arrive in Bologna

Saturday 7 October 2023 i Ggardens Margherita di Bologna they transform into “Gardens of Prevention – Health & Wellbeing”. Numerous and varied activities are planned, from yoga and qi gong lessons to advice on nutrition, from gentle gymnastics to the possibility of undergoing memory tests, blood sugar readings and gait analysis. And much more thanks to the availability of the healthcare professionals of the local health authorities of Bologna, Imola, Modena, Reggio Emilia and Romagna.

The day is organized by Emilia-Romagna Region, Local Health Authority of Bologna and Municipality of Bologna within the initiatives promoted by the Regional Prevention Plan 2021-2025 and in synergy with the Bologna network Give it a go!.

To find out the complete program of initiatives go to the event page

See also  LIVE the playoff-salvation Spezia-Verona: official formations, Verdi starts out. There are Nzola and Lazovic | First page

You may also like

Rapper Fedez Hospitalized for Internal Bleeding: ‘They Saved...

AUSL | Communication and press

Golden Turtle – Wasabi peas coated GT

Cheeses: The Delicate Balance of Consumption

Summer 2023, publication of heat wave bulletins ends...

Donna Strickland: Advancing the Science of Laser Ablation...

September 29, World Heart Day

Discovering New Cardiovascular Risk Factors: In Focus on...

Preventing osteoarthritis: Proven strategies and tips

Second vote of confidence in Feijóo. Spain on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy