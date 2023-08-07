The girl and the officer eleventh episode: plot and previews

The girl and the officer eleventh episode, broadcast on August 13 on Canale 5

The girl and the officer, with the eleventh episode aired on 13 August 2023 on Canale 5, the Sunday appointment with the Turkish costume TV series filmed in Istanbul, St. Petersburg and Ukraine continues. The protagonist of the story is Kurt Seyit, the eldest son of a Crimean Turkish family and one of the Tsar’s best officers, who will marry Şura, the youngest daughter of a noble Russian family.

However Petro, an old friend of Kurt – who will host the soldier’s father and sister in the Russian city – actually harbors a certain hostility towards Kurt. The love story between Seyit and Sura will experience many torments, and will first be hindered by families until the outbreak of the First World War, during which Kurt will be called to fight and will also be given up for dead in battle. Below is the plot of episodes 31, 32 and 33 of the TV series aired on Sunday 13 August on Canale 5.

Plot The girl and the officer episode 31

Kivanç Tatlitug (Kurt Seyit Eminof) plays Kurt Seyit, here in a frame from the second season of “The Girl and the Officer”. Credits: YouTube/Star TV/Ay Yapim.

read on after the commercial

Kurt Seyit – accused of murdering the baroness – receives a death sentence, which is commuted to a pardon at the last minute. Seyit’s life is spared and he is no longer in danger of capital punishment. Upon arrival at the hotel, Kurt Seyit finds out that Şura has become close friends with Petro and because of this he gets angry. The renovation of the burnt hotel is financed by Petro and the latter became its co-owner. Captain Billy intercepts the letter from the Baroness detailing all of Petro’s crimes: now he can blackmail him endlessly. Kurt visits the family of Lutfu, an emigrant from the Crimea, with whose brother he was in jail until his execution.

Plot The girl and the officer episode 32

Fahriye Evcen plays Mürvet, here in a still from the second season of “The Girl and the Officer”. Credits: YouTube/Star TV/Ay Yapim.

A fire breaks out in the neighborhood where Lutfu lives and the flames spread: the rescuers are able to do little to tame the flames and the fire consumes the house of Emine, Murvet’s mother called “Murka”. Ali takes the survivors to the hotel. Kurt explains to Şura that he didn’t cheat on her with Aysze, but with some random girl. Şura, who is angry with Seyit, packs her things with Petro’s help and leaves the house. Şura’s departure with Petro sends Seyit into a rage. Dżelil gives Şura a letter Kurt Seyit wrote her from death row.

Plot The girl and the officer episode 33

Farah Zeynep Abdullah plays Şura, here in a frame from the second season of “The Girl and the Officer”. Credits: YouTube/Star TV/Ay Yapim.

Find out more news from the series The Girl and the Officer (2014)!

read on after the commercial

Seyit goes to ask for Murvet’s hand but finds himself dealing with Emine, who shows up at the door and tells him that marriage is not possible. Meanwhile Murvet is convinced that her wedding with Seyit is now definitively faded. Seyit leaves disappointed. Emine is strict and overprotective of Murvet. Preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of the hotel. Ayla decides to divorce Dżelil. In turn of her, Guzide confesses to Dżelil that she will divorce Yahya.

Meanwhile Şura tries to keep away from Kurt Seyit and meets a handsome French businessman during the wedding. Alya reports that Seyit has asked a young Turkish woman to marry him. Şura is convinced that Seyit did that only to make her angry. On the one hand Şura can only feel disappointed by that gesture of Seyit, yet in her heart she knows that the two of them are destined to love each other forever despite the countless obstacles that life does not fail to scatter along their path.

Schedule of The Girl and the Officer, when it airs

The Turkish TV series is made up of two seasons, the first of thirteen and the second of eight episodes, for a total of 21 episodes whose playing time ranges from 90 to 100 minutes each (the Italian edition will shorten the individual episodes, increasing the number total). In Italy Kurt Seyit and Shura it is broadcast on Canale 5 starting from 9 June from around 21.20, with three unpublished episodes a week. Starting August 6, The girl and the officer airs on Sundays and no more than Fridays. Below is the programming for the months of June, July and August: barring changes in the schedule, the series will keep the Canale 5 audience company until September.

The girl and the officer in reply, when and where to see the eleventh episode

In response, the episodes of the Turkish TV series broadcast on Canale 5 are available on Mediaset Infinity, the video on demand platform that allows subscribers to watch the best of Mediaset programming from their computer via browser and in app format for smartphones, tablets and smart tv.

The girl and the officer today’s episode

read on after the commercial

To watch the August 13th episode, it is possible to tune into Canale 5 starting at approximately 21.40, or alternatively connect to Mediaset at the same time to watch it in streaming.

The girl and the officer eleventh episode live

The live episode of the Turkish TV series is available from around 9.40 pm on 13 August in absolute premiere on Canale 5, or on Mediaset Infinity.

The girl and the officer eleventh episode in streaming, where to see it

In streaming, the Turkish TV series starring Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Farah Zeynep Abdullah is available on Mediaset Infinity in conjunction with its broadcast. The episodes close to their broadcast are available in the catalog of the Mediaset video on demand service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

