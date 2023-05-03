“The Government has passed a decree on precariousness, anything but work”

Florence, May 3, 2023 – “They have approved a decree that they called Workbut it would be more correct to call precariousness and blackmailability decree”. She stated it Elly Schleinsecretary of the Democratic Party, today on the sidelines of an initiative by Filcams-Cgil at the station Leopold Of Firenze.

“Workers more susceptible to blackmail”

“The idea that the causes to make i term contracts – he explained – can even be established by negotiation between the parties makes us understand what the ideology of this government is, and that is to make workers more susceptible to blackmail and more fragile, because when they sit down at the table those parties are not equal, there is it is a difference in power between those who are able to offer work and those who need it to eat, and this makes them more fragile”.

“Voucher the worst forms of precariousness”

This decree goes in the wrong direction compared to what the country needs, just ask Spain, it has been done there, they have reduced fixed-term contracts”, explained the secretary of the Democratic Party, adding: “On May 1st, as a provocation, the government meets and decides to increase the use of fixed-term contracts and voucher which I am one of most vulgar forms of precariousness”.

“Bad weather in Emilia, Pd close to people”

The secretary of the Democratic Party dedicated a thought to the people affected by the bad weather in Emilia-Romagna. “First of all, I want to send our closeness as the Democratic Party to the people affected by this flood in the Ravenna and Bologna areas”. “Clearly our thoughts and thanks go to those who are working to guarantee relief in these hours. Many people have been evacuate”.

The program of the event

A large number of Filcams CGIL delegates attended the two-day event in Florence dedicated to the difficulties of bargaining, the procurement code and the quality of work.

The event was opened by the general secretary of the category Fabrizio Russowhile the day’s work will be closed by the intervention of the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini.

“The participation of the secretary of the Democratic Party in a meeting dedicated to the analysis of issues and critical issues of professional sectors particularly affected by the precariousness and irregularity of work such as tourism, commerce and services, marks attention to conditions in which millions of male and female workers employed in fundamental sectors of the Italian world of work operate”, say the union.