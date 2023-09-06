The Growing Demand for Italian Healthcare Professionals: The Flight Abroad and Internal Resignations

Italian Healthcare Professionals in High Demand Abroad

Italian doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists are being courted by countries around the world due to their high demand and expertise. After attracting interest from England, Germany, France, and Spain, they are now being sought after by Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The growing population and aging society in Saudi Arabia have created a need for more doctors and nurses. By 2030, the country will require 44,000 doctors and 88,000 nurses. As a result, a “procurement campaign” has begun, with 500 Italian health professionals and 50 from other European countries expressing their willingness to relocate.

Among the 500 Italian professionals are 250 specialist doctors, 200 nurses, and 100 general practitioners, physiotherapists, pharmacists, podiatrists, and dieticians. The contingent includes 100 white coats, nurses, and physiotherapists currently working in the Veneto region of Italy, 85% of whom are in the public sector.

Foad Aodi, president of the Association of Foreign Doctors in Italy (AMSI), revealed that the most significant flight of healthcare workers abroad is from the Lombardy, Veneto, and Emilia Romagna regions. The salaries offered in Gulf countries are highly attractive, ranging from 14,000 to 20,000 euros per month for doctors and 3,000 to 6,000 euros per month for nurses, depending on specialization and experience. Additionally, healthcare professionals are enticed by benefits such as housing, services, school placement for children, tax breaks, and streamlined bureaucracy.

The offer presented by these countries goes beyond money. Many Italian healthcare workers have accepted the opportunity, driven by accumulated fatigue from years of work in hospitals with unbearable hours and workloads. The challenging situation has been further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The economic factor is also significant, as wages abroad are double or triple what they receive in Italy. Moreover, professionals see the experience gained abroad as valuable, contributing to their decision to move.

Dermatology, general surgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, emergency-urgency, plastic surgery, and otorhinolaryngology are among the most requested specializations by doctors in Gulf countries. While the opportunity may seem appealing, there are concerns about recruitment practices and the impact on Italy’s national healthcare system. The president of AMSI worries about the lack of transparency and correctness in the recruitment process. Furthermore, the migration of professionals abroad worsens the shortage of healthcare workers, particularly in public healthcare.

Italy’s healthcare system also faces internal challenges. The Veneto region has seen a decline in hospital doctors from 11,000 to 8,362 within four years and nurses from 30,000 to 26,146. While there are 10,347 health workers, unions argue that at least 10% more are needed. Nurses from hospitals in northern Italy are resigning in large numbers to return to the South, their homeland. Insufficient wages, exhausting shifts, and lack of rest and vacations are driving these professionals away. The economic situation in the North has become challenging, with nurses struggling to support themselves on a monthly salary of 1400 euros.

A study conducted by experts from the Veneto region reveals that voluntary resignations of nurses have surged from 449 in 2016 (out of a total of 833) to 1,040 in 2022 (out of 1,562), with a peak of 1,295 in 2020. In 2022, voluntary resignations were double the number of retirements. The lack of affordable housing and increasing costs of living in the North have led to mobility from North to South. Retirement homes are also losing staff due to these issues. The key solution to the problem lies in providing nurses with adequate salaries, which is currently not addressed by the institutions.

The migration of Italian healthcare professionals abroad and the internal challenges faced by the Italian healthcare system highlight the urgent need for action. Ensuring competitive salaries, improving working conditions, and addressing the overall stability of the healthcare system are vital to retain and attract skilled professionals in Italy.

